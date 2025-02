Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 36.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 160.17 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 36.26% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 160.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 156.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.160.17156.209.2411.6611.8012.451.582.471.161.82

