Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.15.0213.313.603.530.710.450.480.200.220.10

