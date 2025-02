Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 61.41% to Rs 1151.55 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries rose 29.99% to Rs 75.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 61.41% to Rs 1151.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 713.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1151.55713.4212.9714.61129.88100.2499.5578.6175.4758.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News