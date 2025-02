Alufluoride consolidated net profit rises 78.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 47.60 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 78.99% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 47.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.47.6037.6422.7319.6310.557.028.294.856.053.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News