Kopran consolidated net profit declines 34.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 166.24 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 34.14% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 166.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 158.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.166.24158.9211.9314.8417.8623.7713.8620.5110.4015.79

