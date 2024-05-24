Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 75.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 75.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.78% to Rs 143.64 crore

Net profit of Khadim India declined 75.99% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 143.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.07% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 614.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 660.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales143.64159.21 -10 614.90660.26 -7 OPM %11.7110.29 -11.5410.98 - PBDT11.4715.01 -24 48.6660.91 -20 PBT1.395.10 -73 8.2222.54 -64 NP1.034.29 -76 6.2817.48 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Khadim India consolidated net profit declines 62.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 77.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 44.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Kamat Hotels (India) consolidated net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 98.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit rises 40.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 302.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 580.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 647.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story