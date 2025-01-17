Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khaitan Chemicals posts PAT of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25

Khaitan Chemicals posts PAT of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has reported a net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net loss of Rs 26.96 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 56% YoY to Rs 198.76 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 29% to Rs 198.01 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24, primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 51% YoY).

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the third quarter as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 25.22 crore in the same period last year.

The firm had written back taxes aggregating to Rs 11.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Tax outgo in Q3 FY24 was Rs 1.73 crore in Q3 FY24.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers manufactures single super phosphate (SSP) and sulphuric acid with operations in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

Also Read

Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: WI on top with early wickets; Shan departs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 350 pts lower at 76,650; Nifty IT, Private Bk down 2%, broader mkts gain

IPO calendar: 4 new issues, 7 listings to ignite primary markets next week

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

PM Modi to distribute 6.5 million SVAMITVA property cards on Jan 19

The scrip slipped 1.67% to currently trade at Rs 73.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Satin Creditcare drops after subsidiary's CEO, Bhuvnesh Khanna resigns

Aether Inds Q3 PAT soars more than doubles to Rs 43 crore

Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

CG Power rises after Govt approves Rs 3,501 crore subsidy grant for semiconductor facility

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story