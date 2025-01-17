Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

G G Engineering Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd and SecureKloud Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2025.

G G Engineering Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd and SecureKloud Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2025.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd crashed 8.00% to Rs 40.35 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5564 shares in the past one month.

G G Engineering Ltd lost 7.50% to Rs 1.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 253.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 181.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd tumbled 7.21% to Rs 274. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1858 shares in the past one month.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd shed 5.57% to Rs 319.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1060 shares in the past one month.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd corrected 5.31% to Rs 30.67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7898 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News