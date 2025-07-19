Khaitan (India) standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.97% to Rs 29.66 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) declined 25.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.97% to Rs 29.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.6619.396.6814.231.662.181.592.081.562.08

