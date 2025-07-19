RIL Q1 PAT jumps 76.5% YoY to Rs Rs 30,783 cr

Reliance Industries' (RIL) profit after tax and share of profit/(loss) of associates & JVs increased by 76.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 30,783 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The company's gross revenue increased by 6% Y-o-Y to Rs 273,252 crore in Q1 June 2025. EBITDA increased by 35.7% Y-o-Y to Rs 58,024 crore. Other income includes Rs 8,924 crore, being proceeds of profit from sale of listed investments. Excluding proceeds of profit from sale of listed investments, EBITDA increased by 15% and PAT was up 25% Y-o-Y.

Finance costs increased by 18.9% Y-o-Y to Rs 7,036 crore ($ 820 million), largely due to operationalisation of 5G spectrum assets. Capital expenditure for the quarter ended June 2025, was Rs 29,875 crore.

Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries said: "Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros. During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfillment and offering value-added solutions through Jio-bp network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins. Natural decline in KGD6 gas production resulted in marginally lower EBITDA for Oil & Gas segment. Retails business performance registered customer base expanded to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics. We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers. Our Retail business continues to enhance its ability to fulfill everyday as well as specialized needs of all customer cohorts, through a multi-channel approach.

I am happy to share that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connects. Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers. Our Digital Services business consolidated its market position with a robust financial and operational performance. Reliances Media business has emerged as a one-stop platform for entertainment, sports and news content from all over the world." Jio Platforms Limited ("JPL") JPL's quarterly revenue stood at Rs 41,054 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y, while quarterly EBITDA was at Rs 18,135 crore, up 23.9% Y-o-Y. ARPU stood at Rs 208.8 during the quarter, up 14.9% Y-o-Y.

JPL extended market leadership with ~498 million subscribers, and net addition of 9.9 million in Q1 FY26. Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL): RRVL's quarterly revenue was at Rs 84,171 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y, while quarterly EBITDA stood at Rs 6,381 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y. The business expanded its store network with 388 new store openings taking the total store count to 19,592 with area under operation at 77.6 million sq. ft. The registered customer base grew to 358 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country. JioMart continues to expand quick hyper local deliveries registering 68% Q-o-Q growth and 175% Y-o-Y growth of daily orders.

Oil To Chemicals (O2C) Segment: The segment revenue for the quarter is lower by 1.5% Y-o-Y to Rs 154,804 crore due to fall in crude oil prices and lower volumes on account of planned shutdown. Revenues were supported by higher domestic placement of transportation fuels through Jio-bp network. The segment EBITDA for the quarter increased by 10.8% Y-o-Y to Rs 14,511 crore due to favourable margins on domestic fuel retail, improvements in transportation fuel cracks as well as PP & PVC deltas. This was partially offset by lower volumes due to planned turnaround, and decline in polyester chain margins. Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) (operating under brand Jio-bp), operates a country-wide network of 1,991 outlets (vs 1,730 in 1Q FY25).

Oil and Gas (Exploration and Production) Segment: Q1 FY26 revenue is lower by 1.2% Y-o-Y mainly on account of lower sales volume of KGD6 gas in line with natural decline in production. Revenue was also impacted by lower gas price for CBM gas and lower crude price realisation. This was partly offset by higher KGD6 gas price. The average price realized for KGD6 gas was $ 9.97/MMBTU in 1Q FY26 vis-vis $ 9.27/MMBTU in 1Q FY25. The average price realised for CBM gas was lower at $ 9.90/MMBTU in 1Q FY26 vis-vis $ 11.59/MMBTU in 1Q FY25. EBITDA declined 4.1% to Rs 4,996 crore on Y-o-Y basis on account of lower revenues coupled with higher operating costs due to maintenance activity.

The average KGD6 production for the 1Q FY26 is 26.55 MMSCMD of gas and ~19,300 bbl / day of Oil / Condensate. Jio Star Business: JioStar reported record revenues of Rs 11,222 crore (up 1.72% Y-o-Y) with EBITDA of Rs 1,017 crore (up 31.40% Y-o-Y) during the quarter. Q1 FY26 was driven by a successful IPL season with strong growth across both TV and digital platforms. The quarter saw remarkable growth, achieving a subscriber base of 287 million during IPL on JioHotstar and reaching over 800 million people on TV during the quarter.