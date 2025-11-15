QMS Medical Allied Services consolidated net profit declines 9.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 44.70 crore

Net profit of QMS Medical Allied Services declined 9.30% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.44.7037.2015.4819.465.786.504.845.663.123.44

