Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 267.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.83% to Rs 60.44 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 267.44% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.83% to Rs 60.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.33% to Rs 33.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 193.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
