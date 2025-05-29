Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 267.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.83% to Rs 60.44 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 267.44% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.83% to Rs 60.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.33% to Rs 33.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 193.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

60.4433.61193.09179.9926.2914.1622.7827.3617.905.9350.2152.7716.524.6845.2248.0912.643.4433.5735.46

