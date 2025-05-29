Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kilburn Office Automation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kilburn Office Automation reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 57.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oricon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 174.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story