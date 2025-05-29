Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 57.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 57.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 199.35 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 57.87% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.70% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 759.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 813.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales199.35216.72 -8 759.98813.81 -7 OPM %6.6210.41 -4.459.41 - PBDT12.1421.16 -43 29.9578.04 -62 PBT6.8015.74 -57 8.7459.38 -85 NP4.3910.42 -58 5.8343.83 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uniphos Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Oricon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 174.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 13.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit declines 84.87% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story