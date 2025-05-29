Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 57.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.01% to Rs 199.35 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 57.87% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 199.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.70% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.61% to Rs 759.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 813.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

