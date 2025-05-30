Stratmont Industries standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.49% to Rs 29.47 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.49% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.84% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 92.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.4743.6592.7087.252.680.763.072.130.590.432.041.710.350.291.441.150.140.121.040.76

