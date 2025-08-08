Kharif area up around 5% on year, paddy acreage spikes around 17%

Around 85% of Kharif crop sowing has been completed across India. According to the Union Ministry of Agriculture, as of August 1, Kharif crops had been sown on a total of 932.93 lakh hectares, compared to 887.97 lakh hectares during the same period last year-marking a rise of nearly 5%. Paddy, the primary Kharif crop, has been sown on 319.40 lakh hectares, which is 16.69% higher than last year's 273.72 lakh hectares.
However, there has been a drop in the area under pulses. The total area under pulses stands at 101.22 lakh hectares, slightly down from 101.54 lakh hectares last year, down 0.31%. The area under coarse cereals has increased by 4.74% to 172.57 lakh hectares. Area under maize has recorded a notable 11.74% jump to 91.62 lakh hectares this year.
The total area under oilseeds has declined from 178.14 lakh hectares last year to 171.03 lakh hectares this year-a drop of nearly 4%. In other crops, the area under sugarcane has increased by 2.94%, from 55.68 lakh hectares last year to 57.31 lakh hectares this year. The area under cotton has declined by 2.36%, now standing at 105.87 lakh hectares.
