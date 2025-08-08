Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex falls over 549 pts; metal shares decline

Sensex falls over 549 pts; metal shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with moderate cuts in the mid-morning trade amid jitters over Trumps tariff impact. The Nifty traded below the 24,450 mark. Metal shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 549.14 points or 0.68% to 80,058.72. The Nifty 50 index declined 162.55 points or 0.66% to 24,433.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.34%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,698 shares rose and 2,029 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of All Time Plastics received bids for 53,65,116 shares as against 1,05,46,297 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (8 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.51 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of JSW Cement received bids for 6,75,26,244 shares as against 18,12,94,964 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (8 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 1.10% to 9,208.40. The index rose 0.13% in the past trading session.

Jindal Stainless (down 3.91%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.88%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 1.92%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.34%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.29%) Hindustan Copper (down 1.11%), Tata Steel (down 1.05%), National Aluminium Company (down 0.8%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.66%) and Vedanta (down 0.59%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) tumbled 4.36% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 16.79% to Rs 22.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 26.68 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Biocon fell 3.84% after the company reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. Japans Topix index rose for the fourth consecutive session Friday and hit a record high of 3,031.78.

Investors will continue to monitor how the reciprocal tariffs levied by President Trump will impact the affected countries and the global economy in general.

On Wall Street, the 30-stock Dow closed down about 224 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 ended the session off 0.08% on Thursday. However, the Nasdaq Composite managed to outperform and added nearly 0.4%.

On Thursday afternoon, the President announced that he has selected Stephen Miran, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, as his pick to replace Adriana Kugler on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran will serve out the rest of Kuglers term, which expires in January, following her resignation last Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

