NSE SME Flysbs Aviation takes off to stratosphere with sky-high listing gains

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Shares of Flysbs Aviation was trading at Rs 448.85 on the NSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 225.

The scrip was listed at Rs 427.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 448.85 and a low of Rs 427.50. About 10.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Flysbs Aviation's IPO was subscribed 212.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 August 2025 and it closed on 5 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 210 to Rs 225 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,57,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards acquisition of six pre-owned aircraft on long term dry lease basis, repayment/prepayment, in full or part, certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Flysbs Aviation on 31 July 2025, raised Rs 29.16 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 12.96 lakh shares at Rs 225 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Flysbs Aviation is engaged in the business of providing private, non-scheduled air charter services in India. The company is a DGCA-approved non-scheduled airline operator holding a valid air operator permit. Its customer base includes entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, politicians, diplomats, celebrities, and other VIPs, all of whom require tailored services to meet their specific travel needs. Flysbs Aviation's charter services cater to a range of specific travel requirements, such as the convenience of direct travel, multi-destination trips within tight timeframes, and access to locations not served by commercial flights. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 22 permanent employees and has engaged 2 persons on retainership basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 193.90 crore and net profit of Rs 28.41 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

