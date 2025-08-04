Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area up nearly 4% on year, oilseeds acreage dips around 2.20%

Kharif area up nearly 4% on year, oilseeds acreage dips around 2.20%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Indias Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has released updated figures on the sowing progress of Kharif crops as of July 25, 2025. The latest data indicates a robust sowing season with a total of 82.96 million hectares covered so far, compared to 79.79 million hectares during the same period last year. This marks an increase of 3.17 million hectares or nearly 4% on year. Paddy (rice) has shown the most significant expansion among all Kharif crops this season. The sown area has hit 24.51 million hectares, up around 13.40% on year. Pulses cultivation has reached 9.3 million hectares, up 3.44% on year. The area under coarse cereals has reached 16.07 million hectares, an increase of 3.67% from last year. However, the total acreage under oilseeds stands at 16.68 million hectares, down by 2.22% compared to last year. Cotton area stood at 10.31 million hectares, down 2.27% on year.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

