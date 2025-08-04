Shakti Pumps slumps as Q1 PAT slides 12% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

Shakti Pumps India tanked 6.63% to Rs 834.25 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 12.15% to Rs 96.83 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 110.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations decreased 6.43% to Rs 622.50 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 665.32 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit grew 4.50%, while revenue rose 9.60% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 129.66 crore during the quarter, down 13.69% quarter on quarter (QoQ) but up 3.24% year on year (YoY).

EBITDA stood at Rs 143.60 crore in Q1 FY26, up 5.66% compared with Rs 135.90 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 23.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 23.9% in Q1 FY25.

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited Chairman, Dinesh Patidar, said: We are pleased with a strong start to FY26, driven by robust execution in the solar pump segment, steady export growth, and strategic investments in capacity and technology. We continue to lead the PM-KUSUM scheme with a 25% market share in major agricultural states. As of 1st August 2025, our order book stands at around Rs. 13,500 Mn, supported by steady inflows and active participation in tenders across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and others. Our decade-long presence in these markets positions us well to capture growing demand.

The rooftop solar segment is gaining momentum, aided by government initiatives like PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. We are expanding our footprint in this and in domestic, industrial, and EV segments. Our export business, growing at ~25% CAGR over four years, is strong with projects in Haiti, Uganda, Bangladesh, Nepal, and rising demand from the USA, Middle East, and Africa. Operationally, we improved receivable days from 178 in FY24 to 152 in FY25, targeting 120 days by FY26-end. Our Rs. 17,000 Mn capex plan includes doubling capacity for pumps, motors, VFDs, and solar structures (Rs. 2,500 Mn), establishing an EV motor and charger facility (Rs. 2,500 Mn), and setting up a 2.2 GW solar DCR cell and PV module plant in Pithampur (Rs 12,000 Mn).

We raised Rs. 2,926 Mn via QIP to partially fund the solar project, with the rest financed through internal accruals and debt. Looking ahead, we aim for 2530% revenue growth in FY26 and sustained growth over the next 34 years. Our focus on clean energy, operational discipline, and a strong order pipeline positions us well for long-term value creation. Meanwhile, the company announced an investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti EV Mobility, incorporated on 16th December 2021. The investment will be made by way of issuing equity shares, with a total consideration of Rs. 5.00 Crores. As of 31st March 2025, Shakti EV Mobility holds total assets of Rs. 10,121.83 Lakhs.