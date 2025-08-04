BSE SME Umiya Mobile dials up a steady start on D-Street

Shares of Umiya Mobile was trading at Rs 68.50 on the BSE, a premium of 3.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 66.

The scrip was listed at Rs 69, a premium of 4.55% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.72% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 70 and a low of Rs 66. About 20.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Umiya Mobile's IPO was subscribed 2.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 July 2025 and it closed on 30 July 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 66 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,70,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.49% from 100% pre-issue. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the repayment or prepayment, in whole or in part, of borrowings obtained from banks and financial institutions, as well as for general corporate purposes. Umiya Mobile is a player in the multi-brand retail sector, specializing in the sale of smartphones, mobile accessories, consumer durable electronic products, etc. Over the years, the company has built a reputation as a trusted retailer offering a wide array of products from some of the global brands. Its product range includes the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, Infinix etc. It also offers consumer electronics, such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers, and more, from brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic, Godrej, and others. As of 31 March 2025, the company had around 127 employees on a payroll basis.