Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Umiya Mobile dials up a steady start on D-Street

BSE SME Umiya Mobile dials up a steady start on D-Street

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Umiya Mobile was trading at Rs 68.50 on the BSE, a premium of 3.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 66.

The scrip was listed at Rs 69, a premium of 4.55% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.72% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 70 and a low of Rs 66. About 20.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Umiya Mobile's IPO was subscribed 2.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 July 2025 and it closed on 30 July 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 66 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,70,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.49% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for the repayment or prepayment, in whole or in part, of borrowings obtained from banks and financial institutions, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Umiya Mobile is a player in the multi-brand retail sector, specializing in the sale of smartphones, mobile accessories, consumer durable electronic products, etc. Over the years, the company has built a reputation as a trusted retailer offering a wide array of products from some of the global brands. Its product range includes the latest smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Google Pixel, Infinix etc. It also offers consumer electronics, such as smart TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers, and more, from brands like Sony, LG, Panasonic, Godrej, and others. As of 31 March 2025, the company had around 127 employees on a payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 601.16 crore and net profit of Rs 5.66 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps slumps as Q1 PAT slides 12% QoQ to Rs 97 cr

BSE SME Repono hits a speed bump on debut

Vishnu Chemicals tumbles after Q1 PAT slumps 6% QoQ to Rs 32 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins order for BESS-Integrated Solar Plant in Bihar

NIBE secures order from Elbit Systems

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story