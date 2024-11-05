Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 23.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 13473.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company declined 23.06% to Rs 704.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 13473.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10708.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13473.0010708.009.1713.181119.001396.00948.001252.00704.00915.00

