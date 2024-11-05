Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 23.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 25.82% to Rs 13473.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company declined 23.06% to Rs 704.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.82% to Rs 13473.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10708.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13473.0010708.00 26 OPM %9.1713.18 -PBDT1119.001396.00 -20 PBT948.001252.00 -24 NP704.00915.00 -23

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

