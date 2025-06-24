GIFT Nifty soars as ceasefire lifts global mood

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 229 points higher in early trade, suggesting a strong opening for the Nifty 50.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Israel and Iran have agreed to a "Complete and Total CEASEFIRE" following what he dubbed "THE 12 DAY WAR." The truce is set to begin six hours after the announcement, with Iran initiating a 12-hour pause, followed by Israel. Trump claimed the war could have devastated the Middle East but praised both sides for agreeing to peace. His statement followed U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which he said were "obliterated." While Tehran reportedly accepted the deal, official confirmation from either country is missing, and reports suggest clashes are ongoing. Meanwhile, markets reacted positively, with crude oil prices dropping and U.S. stock futures rising.

Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 1,874.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,591.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 June 2025, provisional data showed. According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 201.50 crore in the secondary market during June 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 18082.82 crore in May 2024. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures jumped 191 points, pointing to a strong open for Wall Street. Asian indices rallied on Tuesday after President Donald Trump claimed that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire. However, neither country has officially confirmed accepting the proposed timeline.

Overnight in the US, all three major indices closed higher as investor nerves eased following Irans relatively muted response to the US airstrikes over the weekend. The Dow gained 0.89%, the S&P 500 rose 0.96%, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.94%. Tesla shares surged over 8%, leading the Nasdaq's gains, after the company launched its long-awaited Robotaxi service in Austin, Texas. Sentiment also got a boost from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who signaled that a rate cut could be on the table at July's meeting, provided inflation and labor market data remain supportive. Speaking in Prague, Bowman also downplayed the inflationary impact of Trump's proposed tariff wave, calling it temporary. All eyes now turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who begins two days of testimony before Congress starting Tuesday.