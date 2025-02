KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 21.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 60.38% to Rs 5.40 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 21.23% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 60.38% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.4013.6397.4198.612.422.032.301.941.771.46

