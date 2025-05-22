Kilburn Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 126.94 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 11.68% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 126.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.45% to Rs 62.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 424.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 329.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

