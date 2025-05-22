Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1166.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit rises 1166.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.53% to Rs 425.85 crore

Net profit of Visaka Industries rose 1166.96% to Rs 14.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 425.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.09% to Rs 1543.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1526.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales425.85396.03 8 1543.281526.59 1 OPM %10.456.17 -6.415.75 - PBDT36.4418.73 95 62.6261.94 1 PBT20.331.93 953 -2.002.99 PL NP14.571.15 1167 -3.010.86 PL

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

