Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 137.48 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 9.34% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 137.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales137.48137.00 0 OPM %10.7710.32 -PBDT12.8911.71 10 PBT11.5410.50 10 NP8.667.92 9
