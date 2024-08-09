Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 137.48 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 9.34% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 137.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales137.48137.00 0 OPM %10.7710.32 -PBDT12.8911.71 10 PBT11.5410.50 10 NP8.667.92 9

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

