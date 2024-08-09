Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit rises 9.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 137.48 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers rose 9.34% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 137.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.137.48137.0010.7710.3212.8911.7111.5410.508.667.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp