Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 104.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 104.81% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 76.69% to Rs 56.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.56.1731.7915.547.179.063.648.252.825.962.91

