Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 17 February 2025

The Board of SBI Cards & Payment Services at its meeting held on 17 February 2025 has approved the appointment of Salila Pantle as Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) (DIN: 10941529) of the Company with effect from 01 April 2025 for a period of two years. She replaces Abhijit Chakravorty who superannuated from the services of State Bank of India with effect from 31 March 2025.

