Deepak Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 180.54 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries declined 9.11% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 180.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 199.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

