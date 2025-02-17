Deepak Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 9.28% to Rs 180.54 crore

Net profit of Deepak Industries declined 9.11% to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.28% to Rs 180.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 199.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales180.54199.01 -9 OPM %20.7820.27 -PBDT37.5240.33 -7 PBT37.5240.33 -7 NP27.3530.09 -9

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

