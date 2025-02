At meeting held on 17 February 2025

The Board of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co at its meeting held on 17 February 2025 has approved stock split of equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs 8 crore to Rs 58 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News