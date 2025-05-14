Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 39.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 38.24 crore

Net profit of Kinetic Engineering declined 39.81% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.22% to Rs 6.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 141.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 143.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

