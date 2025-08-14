Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 22.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 34.12 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 22.41% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.34.1228.0820.2818.095.324.014.863.793.552.90

