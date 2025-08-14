SEAMEC consolidated net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 210.92 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC rose 52.00% to Rs 75.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 210.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 214.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.210.92214.9945.9333.85113.1876.7479.0544.6975.7749.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News