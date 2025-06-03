Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

National Fertilizer Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 June 2025.

KIOCL Ltd spiked 11.81% to Rs 334.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19124 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd soared 8.91% to Rs 108.01. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd surged 7.28% to Rs 161.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd advanced 6.38% to Rs 1440. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28932 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd gained 5.65% to Rs 8780. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5133 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

