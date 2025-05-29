KIOCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.70% to Rs 246.71 crore

Net Loss of KIOCL reported to Rs 36.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 42.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.70% to Rs 246.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 372.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 204.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 68.15% to Rs 590.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1854.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

246.71372.10590.461854.07-16.54-6.83-33.94-3.91-28.69-13.88-165.56-36.28-39.50-21.06-205.07-63.70-36.86-42.91-204.58-83.31

