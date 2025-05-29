Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net Loss of Rossell India reported to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2361.25% to Rs 19.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.97% to Rs 177.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

8.319.84177.35145.40-293.86-198.6814.693.84-25.22-18.8325.896.32-26.30-19.9421.221.49-22.05-18.4519.690.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News