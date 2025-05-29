Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net loss of Mena Mani Industries reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 16.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.298.81 5 16.4812.82 29 OPM %-8.728.74 --4.925.23 - PBDT-0.161.03 PL 0.570.93 -39 PBT-0.200.90 PL 0.400.68 -41 NP-0.490.37 PL 0.110.15 -27

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

