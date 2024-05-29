KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 44.89 croreNet profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 2.34% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 44.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.83% to Rs 30.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 177.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
