KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 44.89 crore

Net profit of KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) declined 2.34% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 44.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.83% to Rs 30.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 177.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.8941.08 9 177.18155.76 14 OPM %26.2927.46 -26.7426.52 - PBDT12.0711.82 2 49.7843.63 14 PBT9.439.73 -3 40.5635.99 13 NP7.097.26 -2 30.3826.69 14

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

