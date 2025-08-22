Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Bharat Forge Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 4.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16852 shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 August 2025.

Bharat Forge Ltd registered volume of 4.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 27.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16852 shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.1,144.35. Volumes stood at 18967 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd clocked volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14845 shares. The stock gained 1.15% to Rs.861.10. Volumes stood at 27989 shares in the last session.

PTC Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3827 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1100 shares. The stock rose 4.66% to Rs.13,978.25. Volumes stood at 1033 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd saw volume of 46048 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13819 shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.236.65. Volumes stood at 27042 shares in the last session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 8.39 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.44% to Rs.122.25. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade with significant losses; media shares advance

Ceinsys Tech wins service order of Rs 2.24 cr from Adani Infra

SEBI considering ways to improve tenor and maturity profile of derivative products to support sustained capital formation

Domestic industry must take advantage of increased availability of risk capital says SEBI Whole Time Member

Parliament's Monsoon Session ends amid protests, 15 Bills cleared

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story