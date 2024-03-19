Jindal Stainless partners with JBM Auto

For fabrication of over 500 energy-efficient and light-weight stainless steel electric buses

Jindal Stainless is partnering with JBM Auto, the country's largest electric bus manufacturer, for fabrication of over 500 energy-efficient and light-weight stainless steel electric buses.

Jindal Stainless will provide JT Tubes, made up of low-carbon, chromium-manganese austenitic stainless steel to JBM Auto. The material, also denoted as N7 in Bureau of Indian Standards specification, 6911, has three times the strength of the carbon steel currently used to fabricate buses. JBM Auto, with an order book of over 5000 electric buses, is progressing in a transitional manner towards fabricating its electric buses from the earlier used, carbon steel to stainless steel now. This would result in lightweighting, enhanced performance, higher strength and durability of the buses.

