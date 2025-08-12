Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 672.37 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 8.84% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 672.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 655.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.672.37655.159.669.9961.9857.0958.8854.0944.0640.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News