Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 8.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 672.37 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers rose 8.84% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 672.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 655.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales672.37655.15 3 OPM %9.669.99 -PBDT61.9857.09 9 PBT58.8854.09 9 NP44.0640.48 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 197.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Onesource Industries & Ventures standalone net profit rises 790.91% in the June 2025 quarter

CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Saptarishi Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Mitshi India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story