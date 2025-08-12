Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 197.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 768.61% to Rs 11.90 crore

Net profit of Choksi Asia rose 197.22% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 768.61% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.901.3711.6020.441.570.471.510.431.070.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News