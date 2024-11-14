Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit declines 94.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Kiran Print Pack declined 94.12% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.20 35 OPM %-40.74-50.00 -PBDT0.020.33 -94 PBT0.020.33 -94 NP0.020.34 -94
