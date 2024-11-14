Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.19 16 OPM %40.9136.84 -PBDT0.130.10 30 PBT0.120.09 33 NP0.120.09 33
