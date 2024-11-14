Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions rose 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.220.1940.9136.840.130.100.120.090.120.09

