Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Lead Financial Services declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.15 7 OPM %43.7566.67 -PBDT0.070.10 -30 PBT0.070.10 -30 NP0.050.07 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for India markets; Asia markets mixed

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Flying ants to burnt toast: 5 bizarre reasons that stopped a cricket match

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story