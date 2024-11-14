Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Lead Financial Services declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.15 7 OPM %43.7566.67 -PBDT0.070.10 -30 PBT0.070.10 -30 NP0.050.07 -29
