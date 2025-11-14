Kiran Print Pack standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Kiran Print Pack rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.180.27-61.11-40.740.040.020.040.020.040.02

