Kiri Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Signpost India Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2025.

Kiri Industries Ltd crashed 8.71% to Rs 663.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52080 shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd tumbled 8.17% to Rs 200.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3562 shares in the past one month.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd lost 7.93% to Rs 76.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53601 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd plummeted 7.64% to Rs 29.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2220 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd slipped 7.57% to Rs 252.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2948 shares in the past one month.

