Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 62.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.01% to Rs 119.75 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company declined 62.25% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.01% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.119.75126.074.794.521.812.730.571.510.571.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News