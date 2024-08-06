Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.52% to Rs 133.47 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 5.46% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.52% to Rs 133.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.133.47117.576.646.583.323.092.001.831.931.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp